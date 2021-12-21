JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sheriff’s sale of Westwood Plaza has been moved to March 11 at the Cambria County Courthouse.
Bidding is set to begin at $1,554 for the plaza, which serves more than a dozen business tenants, according to the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department. That starting bid price covers the sheriff’s department’s costs for hosting and advertising the sale.
In June, a foreclosure judgement of $11 million was made against the plaza’s owner, Westwood Zamias Limited Partnership, resulting in the scheduled sheriff’s sale to the highest bidder. Zamias has owned the plaza since 1990.
The Lower Yoder Township property includes the Westwood Plaza Theatre & Cafe, Andolina’s Barber Shop, Bargain Beer & Pop, Burger King, Capri Pizza & Restaurant, Dollar Tree, Dunkin’ Donuts, H&R Block, H.F. Lenz Co., Conemaugh Health System offices, Northwest Bank, O’Shea’s Candies, Pizza Hut, Vantage Physical Therapy, Fine Wine & Good Spirits and Main Source Trading Corp.
The sale was moved from December to March at the request of the plaintiff in the foreclosure case, Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, trustee of the registered holders of GS Mortgage Securities Corp. II.
The March 11 sheriff’s sale is scheduled for 9:30 a.m at the Cambria County Courthouse, located at 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg.
