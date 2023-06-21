JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An upscale sports bar simply named Westwood is opening at 5 p.m. Thursday at 1733 Lyter Drive in Lower Yoder Township.
The opening marks about a year since owner Greg Thompson purchased the former Westmont Gardens property.
“We want to be known for great food, great entertainment and great drinks,” Thompson said. “We are looking forward to seeing everybody.”
The renovated 4,000- square-foot bar and restaurant includes a new kitchen, tables, booths, bar seating, a stage, lottery machines and televisions.
The menu for Thursday will feature special Thunder in the Valley themes to cater to the bikers arriving for Johnstown’s signature motorcycle rally, Thompson said.
Architect Ben Policicchio, who led the renovation, said Thompson upgraded the building with all types of people in mind. Aside from the entertainment and food, an especially important aspect of the building, Policicchio said, is that it is now accessible to people with disabilities in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act.
“I think he’s going to do well because he has things people like,” Policicchio said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.