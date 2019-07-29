The passenger of a taxi cab is in trouble with West Hills Regional police after he told the cab driver to pull over so he could urinate.
When police drove by, they allegedly found George R. Richardsen, 34, of New Kensington, Westmoreland County, standing near a Yellow Cab and facing the traffic relieving himself.
According to a criminal complaint, officer Matthew Watts spotted the cab parked in a closed parking lot of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Menoher Boulevard in Southmont shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday.
“He observed a man urinating facing traffic,” police Capt. George Musulin III said.
When Richardsen climbed back into the cab and refused to come out, Watts pulled him from the vehicle, Musulin said.
Both men fell to the ground during a struggle, and Watts injured his elbow.
He drove himself to the hospital for an evaluation, Musulin said.
Officer Jim Rhoades arrived and injured his hand while struggling with Richardsen, the complaint said.
Police handcuffed Richardsen and took him to the police station and sat him in the holding room.
Richardsen continued to resist police, urinating on the floor and window and dislodged a camera.
“He was forcefully carried to the patrol unit and taken to jail, where he continued to make threats to the officers and their families,” Musulin said.
Police said they recovered marijuana and a digital scale.
Richardsen was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Police also charged him with open lewdness, drug possession, institutional vandalism, public drunkenness and criminal mischief.
Richardsen is being held at Cambria County Prison. He was recently freed on bond following a drug arrest, Musulin said.
