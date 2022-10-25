An investigation is underway into the death of a Westmoreland County man found inside the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township.
Corsa Coal, which operates the mine, said the man was found unresponsive underground Saturday by coworkers who were performing routine maintenance activities.
The mine was idled Saturday while maintenance work was underway, company officials said in a release.
Authorities identified the man as Sean Dennehy, 46, of Bolivar. He is a mine employee, Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said.
No indication was given into what caused the man’s death, but an investigation was underway into the death Monday, according to Swank.
He said an autopsy has been conducted but additional tests are being performed to determine a cause and manner of death. And that will likely take “some time” to complete, he added.
Somerset County Deputy Coroner Alexis Lichty pronounced Dennehy dead at the scene at 1:21 p.m. Saturday.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.