A Westmoreland County brewery has found a home away from home in Indian Lake.
North Huntingdon-based Quinn Brewing Company has opened a taproom inside The Lodge at Indian Lake – bringing staples such as Lucky’s Black IPA, Braddock’s Blonde Ale and the German wheat-style “Yinzenstiner” to a remodeled bar and restaurant space.
“There’s a lot of people who appreciate good beer in that area – and that’s what we make,” said Alan Quinn, who alongside his wife, Erika, co-founded Quinn Brewing in 2015.
The brewery pitches its brews as “Beer for Grown ups” – striving to offer ales, stouts, porters and lagers that are strong on tradition rather than the flavor of the moment.
“We don’t age our beer on Fruit Loops or anything like that, unlike some of the ‘trendier’ places around,” Quinn said.
The lakeside Lodge itself operates as a special events venue and getaway for local golfers but Quinn Brewing Company’s Taproom and Whiskey Bar, which operates Thursday through Saturday, is open to the public.
Quinn discovered Indian Lake through a Westmoreland County connection, becoming friends with some of The Lodge at Indian Lake’s operators.
“After the lodge opened, one of the partners asked about selling our beer in their main bar,” Quinn said. “Before we knew it, we were adding it to more of their taps.”
When they pitched the idea of creating a downstairs taproom, he embraced it.
“They have amazing food by a great chef, a great venue, and it seems like a natural fit for us,” Quinn said.
He described the vibe as first class yet “working class” and said his company’s beers are a perfect match.
Quinn Brewing Company’s draft beer – distributed by Inco Beverage in the Cambria-Somerset area – is now finding its way to bars from the Ohio line to Centre County and “we’ve found it does particularly well in more suburban and rural areas.”
Ten of the company’s North Huntingdon-brewed beers are on tap, including five core beers and an ever-rotating list of seasonal styles.
The next brew in line will be an Irish red ale that will debut ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, Quinn said.
He’s hopeful the taproom will increase Quinn Brewing’s presence in the Greater Johnstown region.
“We think this is a win-win for The Lodge and our brewery,” he said.
Quinn’s taproom represents the latest of several breweries to set up a presence in the region.
Somerset County is also home to Berlin’s Whitehorse Brewing and Kegg Brewing Company in Champion, while Cambria County is home to Stone Bridge Brewing Company and Coal Country Brewing in Ebensburg.
Olde Bedford Brewing Company debuted in Bedford in 2014 and has since added a second, seasonal location at Raystown Lake.
