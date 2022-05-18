Westmont Woods, 787 Goucher St., Johnstown, will hold the following food truck and basket raffle fundraisers:
• 10:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Grumbling Gypsy.
• 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27, Legend's Caribbean Grill.
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16-19, The Pie Shoppe.
Raffle tickets can be purchased during food truck hours. Drawings will be held on May 28 and June 20.
All proceeds from the basket raffle and a portion of food sales will be donated the Johnstown Police Department's K-9 unit.
