Westmont Woods, 787 Goucher St., Johnstown, will hold the following food truck and basket raffle fundraisers:

• 10:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Grumbling Gypsy.

• 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27, Legend's Caribbean Grill.

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16-19, The Pie Shoppe.

Raffle tickets can be purchased during food truck hours. Drawings will be held on May 28 and June 20.

All proceeds from the basket raffle and a portion of food sales will be donated the Johnstown Police Department's K-9 unit.

 

