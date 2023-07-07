JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Westmont woman has taken her lifelong dream and turned it into a groovy-themed bus, delivering frozen treats and good times.
In May, Lisa Campbell hit the road for the first time in the Good Times Ice Cream Bus, a converted bus from which she sells hand-dipped ice cream and other frozen treats.
“I’ve always had this idea that I would have wanted a sweet shop, like a brick-and-mortar,” she said.
“My mom was a chocolatier and would make ... hand-dipped chocolates with whiskey-infused and alcohol- infused chocolates. She had her side business out of the house forever growing up.”
Campbell said that when she lived in North Carolina, she always wanted to have not just an ice cream shop, but a sweets shop with different kinds of candies.
Three years later, she relocated back to Johnstown with her family, and an ice cream shop is something she believed the area needed.
“There’s a lot of things that Johnstown doesn’t have, and this kind of aligns with what I always wanted to do ... like some sort of sweet shop, but then the more I thought about it, like, ‘Hey, there’s no ice cream truck.’ ”
Campbell had noticed that many staples of her childhood are no longer around for children today, and she wanted to be able to provide at least one of those experiences.
“There’s a lot of things that we don’t have that I had growing up – that kids don’t get, don’t understand – and it makes me sad,” she said, using corner stores and knowing to come to the street for ice cream trucks as example.
Campbell said that the name of her business is just what she wants people to have – “good times.” She said that she likes to play the song “Good Times” by Chic as she drives her bus through area neighborhoods.
“The 1970s were good times, and it was good times for here,” Campbell said. “I remember just growing up. It was amazing.”
Those feelings and memories are what she said she wanted to bring to her business.
“I want young kids to have and make their own good times and memories, and to just be like, ‘Do you remember when the ice cream bus used to come by?’ ” she said.
Campbell added that she enjoys the joy that her business brings to her customers.
“I see kids that freak out when they see it, and I mean, they’re almost crying,” she said.
“And there are kids that cry when their parents say, ‘No’ and then I just hand them a Bomb Pop, and they’re all better.”
“Nobody’s mad at the ice cream person, and nobody should be upset about getting ice cream. Like, if you’re having a bad day, it can change it, and it changes people’s attitudes.”
Information on the bus’ locations is available on the Good Times Ice Cream Bus Facebook page.
