Cael Long, an 11th-grade student at Westmont Hilltop High School, shared his concerns about a “strong toxic culture” in both the school and sports program during Thursday’s board meeting.
Long is a member of the swim team and alleged that senior students get special privileges, providing the example of that group’s dominance over the back seats of the school bus.
Outside of the meeting, Long expanded on his issues with the school, adding that he’s broken two school records and wasn’t told of the accomplishments until later.
He claimed that in one instance he wasn’t alerted of his achievement until a full year after the fact.
“Really, ever since I moved here the coaches never liked me,” he said.
Long transferred to Westmont in the eighth grade after attending Hollidaysburg Area School District.
His family faced similar controversy with the swim program there, the boy’s mother, Jennifer Long, said.
Although, that matter involved her elder son, Mace.
She was also in attendance Thursday, and expressed the same frustration with the Westmont situation as her younger son did.
“I thought when we left Hollidaysburg things would be smooth sailing, but this is the worst nightmare of my life,” Jennifer Long said.
At the end of his statement, Cael Long shared his “vision” for the future of the swim team.
He would like to see a more inclusive atmosphere for freshmen swimmers and expects the teachers and coaches at Westmont to hold the seniors to a higher standard.
Thomas Mitchell, Westmont superintendent, said the administrators will be in contact with the Long family to find out additional details regarding the toxic culture and other matters mentioned during the meeting.
As for the records, Mitchell said the district is “certainly not secretive” about those accomplishments and that there was “some confusion with the coach” regarding Cael Long’s situation.
He added that Westmont is working to improve the posting of school records in the future.
