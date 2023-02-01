JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After missing school for two days due to a threat, Westmont Hilltop School District students will return to class on Thursday with an increased police presence and start the day with a two-hour delay.
"In consultation with our law enforcement partners and with authorization from the board of school directors, we have made a collective determination to reopen the school district tomorrow," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said on Wednesday.
He noted that many factors were considered, such as the non-specific nature of the threat.
School officials have said that the message that was found did not identify a place, timeline or person but was deemed credible by authorities.
Additional officers from Upper Yoder Township, West Hills Regional and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office will be at the elementary and junior-senior high schools on Thursday "to make sure the school day operates safely."
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said no arrests have been made in the case, but that the investigation is ongoing.
He added that school district officials have cooperated fully and law enforcement from several local, county, state and federal agencies continue to work the case and check into tips as they come in.
The note detailing violent acts was found at 8 a.m. Monday.
Video footage showed the individual who placed the message on an outside door in the early hours of the morning Monday.
High school students were released early because of the incident.
Authorities released a photo of the individual Monday night and said the suspect has glasses and dark hair, is a slender individual and was wearing a pink hoodie, dark pants and black and white shoes.
John Blake, Upper Yoder police chief, returned to Westmont high school on Tuesday to review additional footage and previously said evidence was submitted to the state crime lab for further analysis.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Upper Yoder Township Police Department by calling 814-255-6227.
Tips can also be sent via the Safe2Say tipline – at www.safe2saypa.org/tip or 1-844-723-2729.
This threat was the sixth in a month for area schools.
Conemaugh Valley, Richland and Forest Hills also dealt with threats of violence in January, and Greater Johnstown was the target in two incidents.
The Forest Hills and Richland threats were deemed unfounded after being investigated, and the incidents at Greater Johnstown and Conemaugh Valley led to juveniles being charged.
