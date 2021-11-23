JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop senior Nicole Leiden said she is beyond excited to help with the first Stackhouse Park Turkey Trot on Wednesday.
"The student council is just really grateful to be involved," she said.
Leiden is the president of that group, which is one of three sponsors for the event.
The family run and walk is also sponsored by the Johnstown Rotary Club and the Westmont Hilltop Interact Club.
All proceeds go to supporting Stackhouse Park.
William Aurandt, Westmont assistant principal, got the idea for the trot because he and his family spent a lot of time in natural area throughout the last year and ran in the annual fall 5K.
The school administrator said he wanted to do something to support the local asset.
"I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to bring the community together and support the park," he said.
Aurandt contacted Stackhouse board Chairman Mike Zibura with the idea and the two were off to the races.
"Any time we can get people in Stackhouse Park and share it with the community we're more than happy to do so," Zibura said.
The event was set for Wednesday because many people already take the day off before Thanksgiving and it fit into the local race schedule.
"We're going to do a relatively easy, family-friendly two-mile course that ends down at the main pavilion," Zibura said.
Participants will meet at at 1:30 p.m. at 998 Luzerne St. to pick up their packets, with the race beginning at 3 p.m.
There will be a prize for the person with the best turkey costume, as well as a bonfire, s'mores and refreshments.
Leiden said she and her classmates are looking forward to volunteering their time because they have a connection to the park.
When they were middle school students the learners would take many trips to the natural area for varying educational reasons.
That makes the nearly 280-acre park "near and dear" to their hearts, Leiden said.
Because there's no turkey trot in Johnstown, organizers want to make the event an annual occurrence.
