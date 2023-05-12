Under the shade of native trees, surrounded by Pennsylvania birdsong, Westmont Hilltop Elementary School students explored the work of pollinators in Stackhouse Park on Friday.
“It’s cool,” first-grader Isabel Arroyo said. “I like bees and stuff, and it was fun to be here.”
She and her classmates were invited to participate in Cambria County Library’s Library Learning Celebration at the natural area, which is part of the national Remake Learning Days Across America that provides free or low-cost experiences for families.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with the IU8 and other local organizations to be able to bring free hands-on learning to our community in such a beautiful location,” library youth service coordinator Leah Johncola said.
She helped organize the event that was available to Westmont first-graders on Friday and is open to the entire community from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Other organizations participating include Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, Beginnings Inc., Stackhouse Park, Community Action Partnership of Cambria County, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health and Girl Scouts of America.
Just below the entrance to the park were five educational stations based on science, technology, art and similar disciplines, all with the theme “Be Kind” that the students took turns cycling through.
Johncola said the library’s SummerQuest theme this year is “All Together Now.” Since the StoryWalk at Stackhouse Park’s book is “Weezer Changes the World,” the organizers decided a kindness-centered event was appropriate.
Friday’s volunteers wore bee headbands and guided students through related activities.
Lauren Lazzari, Stackhouse Park chair, spoke to students about monarch butterflies and helped the youngsters spread milkweed seeds that will grow into the insects’ food source.
“We’re very excited to be partnering with the school district for the first-grade trip,” she said. “We’re so glad to have the kids here and working with the organizations to bring these activities to local children.”
At other stations, Westmont students were taught about the pollination process or created Kindness Rocks rocks to take with them or leave for others to find.
Miles Lichtenfels focused hard on his rock, carefully using markers to create a design.
He said he was having fun with the activity and was happy to be there.
“I like it because I like nature,” the first-grader said.
Blaize Clark added that he thought the event was “very cool,” and Westmont teacher Kimberly Noll said the district is “so fortunate to have this in our backyard” and get to expand the classroom with the park.
Johncola was responsible for the StoryWalk part of the Library Learning Celebration and noted that another StoryWalk is being developed in the downtown area.
StoryWalk at the Point will follow the Johnstown Greenway Trail that starts on Johns Street and runs beside Peoples Natural Gas Park. That endeavor is funded through a grant from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries.
The library partnered with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, Beginnings, Johnstown Area Heritage Association and Stackhouse Park to add that offering to the city.
The group also worked with Martin-Baker America, which repaired railings along the trail to ensure visitor safety.
Lazzari said there’s a downtown cleanup event on May 21, during which the first section of the downtown StoryWalk will be started.
Community members interested in the Library Learning Celebration can visit the five stations at Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., on Saturday with additional offerings from other local groups.
For more information, visit remakelearningdays.org/event/library-learning-celebration-in-stackhouse.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
