Westmont students showcased lessons they learned in building a better community at the inaugural First LEGO League Jr. expo Tuesday in Altoona.
The event was held at the Appalachia Intermediate Unit Eight (IU8) where 10 teams from around the region set up models and spoke about their idealistic communities.
“It was amazing watching them support each other,” said Denise Cunningham, Westmont Science Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) teacher.
“And when a team was struggling the others would drop what they were doing to help.”
There were four teams of third- and fourth-grade students that Westmont took to the expo.
Cunningham said the search for the teams began in September, and over the past few months, she has been meeting with the students to work on the models.
This year’s theme was Boomtown Build.
The students were challenged by First, a global robotics community, powered by Star Wars: Force for Change, to build a better world for everyone were diversity is recognized.
To begin, they had to interview people that matter in their lives, such as teachers and parents, and ask them what they want to see in a better community.
Items that topped the lists were inclusivity for everyone’s needs, renewable energy and growing a food supply that could be sold and given to the less fortunate.
Matthew Messina, a 10-year-old Westmont student, said his team built a “giant mall” that was powered by windmills and featured a garden.
Through the use of iPads, the students used a coding program that linked by Bluetooth to a SmartHub within the model.
When activated, either a windmill turned or an elevator went up and down.
Messina said he was excited to be there and was looking forward to when the judges came around and suggested improvements for their builds.
Fellow classmates, Kate DelSignore and Rhian Thomas agreed with Messina’s sentiment of excitement.
Their group project featured aspects such as a bakery, garden and hospital.
Thomas said her team’s biggest concern was saving energy and using it for a good reason, so they implemented windmills into the build.
“Amazing parents made this possible,” Cunningham said. “It feels like Christmas day.”
Sarah Cox, IU8 project specialist and expo event coordinator, said this league is a “great feeder program” that provides a good STEAM background for future leagues, such as First LEGO League, Tech Challenge and Robotics Competition.
“This teaches innovative solutions that First LEGO League is all about,” Cox said.
She explained that Tuesday wasn’t a competition, but a chance for the teams to show the judges, who were dressed up as construction workers, how they worked together and the creative structures they created adhered to the Boomtown Build parameters.
Students also featured story boards in front of their projects that explained the process they came up with and descriptions of why they chose the aspects they did.
While the judges were inspecting certain teams, the room next to the display area had activities for the other students to enjoy.
These included a free build station with LEGOs, team build area with kits that were donated by Home Depot, sign design station and a pocket build 3D game table.
Cox said at the end of the day, each student would receive a certificate for their work in the expo and that the organizers planned a high-five line for them to participate in.
“The vision they have for what they want our world to be is amazing,” Cox said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.