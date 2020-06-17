Westmont Hilltop High School has been honored with the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award thanks to the efforts of sophomore student Anthony Hassett.
Politics are something that have interested Hassett for some time, which is why he dedicated the latter portion of this school year to helping eligible classmates register to vote.
“I just see this as an opportunity for everybody to exercise their rights,” Hassett said.
After getting approval from the school to start pursuing registrations, he began the process on the last day school was held in-person in March.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a small setback for Hassett, but he persevered.
Instead of going into classrooms or setting up a table in the cafeteria, Hassett used social media and email to contact his peers.
Using an “informal and friendly” approach, he would contact eligible classmates and inquire about registering.
If they agreed, he would simply send the link to register to vote to the students and walk them through any part they had questions about.
Hassett said his efforts subsided toward the deadline of the contest in May, but that was still enough to net the school a silver award this year.
That award represents 65-84% of eligible students being registered to vote, and Westmont is included in a group of 18 schools across Pennsylvania that earned that decoration.
“The award is an honor because it recognizes the work of a young man and his desire to get his peers involved in the democratic process,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
He explained that the school had never won the award before, and it was Hassett who approached the administration about participating in the state department’s program.
The Governor’s Award was created to celebrate the efforts of students to “educate, engage and inform their fellow students about how to get involved in the voting process,” according to www.votespa.com
This year, 42 schools out of 160 that participated received the honor.
That’s an increase from last year’s 23 schools awarded and 63 that took part in the program.
There were 24 schools that earned the gold award, meaning 85% or more of eligible students were registered to vote.
In total, 4,035 students registered during the 2019-20 school year.
Hassett said he had heard about the program in the fall of 2019, and when the topic of voting arose during a government class after Christmas, he knew it was something he wanted help with.
Empowering his peers was what drove him to keep getting more students registered.
“We are very proud of the time and effort Anthony put in and the results he achieved,” said his father, Peter Hassett.
Moving into his junior year of high school this fall, Anthony Hassett said he is looking forward to making the registration process at Westmont sustainable so that even after he graduates, the future students of the school can continue to benefit.
Typically there is a recognition event that corresponds with the award recipients; however, because of mitigation efforts related to the virus, the gathering was canceled this year.
