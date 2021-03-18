Approval of the Price Field renovation design was tabled at the Westmont Hilltop School Board meeting Thursday.
The motion was initially made and garnered a second, but during discussion member Rebecca Webb brought up concerns she had with the action.
“I am in support of the changes that we’re making,” she said. “But I feel like we still have not had the opportunity to have the entire board be able to discuss these things.”
Webb questioned the number of bathrooms at the facility, asked if a family or gender neutral bathroom had been considered and if there was a sketch of the new playground location.
Some of the items proposed in the motion included the angled option for the field, restrooms, storage and a concession stand under the home bleachers, an eight-lane track, relocating field events to the Southmont field, new ticket booths and relocating the playground to the Hood Avenue entrance.
According to an agenda item from Eckles Construction Services Inc., the estimated budget for this and additional work is $5.9 million.
Fellow board member Lisa Drennen shared Webb’s concern about making a decision Thursday, and stated that based on the cost of the project, a presentation should be made to the whole board.
Some other board members voiced their agreement, and Webb moved to table the motion, which was approved.
Robert Gleason, president, said he saw no issue having a special meeting to discuss the design further, but asked that it be held soon and assured the group that some design elements could still be tweaked after approval.
He also told them that the new location of the playground was in a larger spot due to the angled field.
As for the family or gender neutral bathroom, member William Carney told Webb that the matter had been discussed in the facilities subcommittee, and also would be part of the new design.
More information on the special public meeting will be released soon.
