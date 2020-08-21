Despite one abstention and a vote against the motion, the Westmont Hilltop School Board approved the relocation of a proposed cell tower site.
For two years, the tower has been a highly contested subject in the Upper Yoder Township area, with a group of concerned citizens filing a lawsuit against Vogue Towers, the company trying to build the reception device.
The group’s issue is with the location behind Westmont Hilltop High School and its proximity to homes there.
Thomas Mitchell, Westmont superintendent, said during a meeting Thursday that the reason for the site movement is “the result of an appeal.”
However, a new location hasn’t been chosen yet.
“It will still be on Westmont property,” board President Jeff Masterson said.
Vogue asked the school district to approve the movement of the site, he added.
During the vote, board member John Messina abstained from the motion, and member Kamal Gella voted against it.
After the meeting, Gella said the reason he opposed the motion was because, although he supported the safety aspect of the tower, he understood the position of the residents who are against it.
Safety has been the driving force from the school district to construct the cell tower.
At the high school, there’s little to no cell reception, and that’s a concern.
“From day one, it’s been about getting the cellphone service here for the safety of the kids,” Masterson said.
According to appellate court documents, the July 30, 2019, Cambria County Court Court of Common Pleas judgement denying a land use appeal filed by the Upper Yoder citizens has been vacated and the case has been remanded back to county court for further proceedings.
In the 2019 decision, Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany had sided with the the Upper Yoder Township zoning hearing board, which previously approved a height variance to build the 195-foot tower in a residential zone behind the high school.
• In other business, the district approved a motion to allow student athletes to participate in interscholastic sports following the resocialization plan and PIAA approval.
Mitchell recommended to the board that noncontact sports begin immediately, but Westmont should postpone contact sports for at least two weeks.
His reasoning behind the suggestion was to make sure the proper safety protocols were in place regarding other school districts.
However, if the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference choses to begin the fall sports immediately, then Westmont will follow that plan.
