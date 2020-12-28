In a unanimous decision during Monday’s special meeting, the Westmont Hilltop school board agreed to extend distance learning to Jan. 15.
“We all want to come back to school,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
“We all want to return to in-person instruction, but we don’t want to resume in-person instruction only to have to go back to distance learning again because of a spike in positive cases and the requirements of the governor’s order.”
Extending the remote education period was the recommendation of the district’s COVID-19 task force.
When students return Jan. 18, a tentative approach would be to have those in kindergarten through third grade attend class in person, Mitchell said.
A hybrid model would be used for fourth- through sixth-graders for the first week and following five days.
Students in seventh through 12th grades would engage in hybrid or distance learning the first week back but move to hybrid education starting Jan. 25.
Beginning Feb. 1, kindergarten through sixth grade would attend class face-to-face, while the older students would continue hybrid education until the middle of February.
“We’re all working very diligently,” Mitchell said.
