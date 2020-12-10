Following an in-depth discussion on the matter, Westmont Hilltop School Board unanimously voted to extend the virtual learning period to Jan. 4 at Thursday’s emergency meeting.
Students in the district were originally set to return to hybrid education Monday, and school directors were going to continue with that approach, but that plan was derailed.
Members and parents who shared their opinions at the beginning and during the meeting were split on the issue.
“Reopening the schools next week would only add fuel to the fire of the pandemic, and that fire is raging worse than it ever has,” elementary parent Micah Mood said.
“What was an overreaction in the spring is absolutely the right reaction today to protect our children, staff, families and community.”
Elyse Anderson, another parent, shared a similar concern, but brought up the fact that some students don’t have parents able or willing to help their students with online learning, which causes a lot of stress.
To that point, board member Joseph Nibert said he’s worried about students falling behind because online learning isn’t as effective as face-to-face education.
Alexander Pozun, school physician, recommended the district stay in remote learning until after the new year, and the district’s pandemic task force shared that opinion.
As of Thursday, Westmont had 14 staff members and 55 students in quarantine.
Within the 14-day rolling total, there are 10 positive cases in the elementary and 14 in the high school.
The first vote, made by school director and local doctor William Carney, was to reopen Monday.
“All the studies and all the knowledge that I have and the people I see in the ICU or in the hospital – it’s not the kids – and everything I’ve seen is it’s not coming from the schools,” Carney said.
His motion was supported by Nibert, but as discussion on the “tough choice” continued the opinions on what was best differed.
Carney reminded the group that just because the district would reopen with a hybrid method didn’t mean all of the students would choose this option – remote learning was still available.
Oppositely, board member John Messina suggested the board hold off on reopening because hybrid students would only be in school roughly three days before the winter break.
School director Kamal Gella then moved to table the motion, which Messina voted to second.
A roll-call vote passed 6-3 – President Robert Gleason, member Lisa Drennen and Carney were against tabling it.
Messina immediately followed that action with a motion to remain remote until Jan. 4.
Board member Rebecca Webb supported it.
Another roll-call vote was taken and the action passed 9-0.
The members are expected to gather before New Year’s to discuss the matter again.
Windber Area School District also made a decision regarding the extension of remote learning Thursday.
Students in that area will not return to in-person education until Jan. 19, according to a message on Windber’s website.
The decision to extend virtual learning was based on updated mask rules and the state health department’s recommendation that counties listed as “substantial” on the community transmission table use this form of education.
Somerset is labeled as such and “it does not appear that this identification will change in the near future,” the message said.
The reason students will not return until Jan. 19, which is a Tuesday, is because the day before is an Act 80 day for the district.
