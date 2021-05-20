The proposed final budget for the Westmont Hilltop 2021-22 school year was approved unanimously by the board at Thursday’s meeting with no tax increase.
“This budget maintains educational programs without a millage adjustment, which was established in 2011,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
He also noted that there may need to be additional adjustments dependent on the state’s final budget.
The proposed financial plan estimates a revenue stream of $23,084,091 for the upcoming year and expenditures at $26,924,092.
The millage rate will remain at 86.2 and the per capita tax is set at $5, along with the earned income and real estate transfer taxes holding at one half of a percent.
Worked into the budget is a $3 million expenditure of the fund balance for the Price Field renovations, which will cost roughly $7.5 million.
The remaining amount is being financed, and area residents can ask questions about the upcoming project during a neighborhood informational event at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the elementary school cafeteria.
“The 2021-22 budget, which does not have a tax increase, allows the school district to provide outstanding opportunities for the education of our students,” board President Rob Gleason said after the meeting. “The taxpayers have always allowed us to maintain a first-class school district.”
The proposed final budget also includes a $340,000 transfer to the capital reserve fund, which represents the prior year’s revenue over expenditure.
Additionally, it’s assumed that Westmont will receive the usual amount of state funding for basic and special education, but a decrease in some state grants, interest earnings and assessed value.
There’s a projected dip of about $700,000 in the general fund as well.
Other action the board took during the meeting included the finalization of graduation plans.
This year’s commencement will be held at Price Field at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be preceded by a parade from the high school to the elementary.
The event is weather-dependent, Mitchell said.
If conditions are not suited for an outdoor ceremony, the graduation will be moved into the gymnasium.
The decision on which version of the commencement will take place will be made at noon Tuesday.
