The Westmont Hilltop School District board on Thursday approved a $333.33 payment to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a peer-to-peer recreation study within the West Hills area.
“I would be an advocate of this study,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said. “I received a copy of their last study – it’s very comprehensive. When you look at the information that was provided for $333, it could be very valuable to a community if they wanted to engage in public recreation.”
The board passed a motion in June to participate in the study cost-free alongside Westmont and Southmont boroughs and Upper Yoder Township. The municipalities would cover the required 10% match of the $10,000 grant, split equally, for the analysis.
At that time, it was unknown if Southmont would join, and afterward correspondence stating that the borough voted to decline the invitation was received by the district.
“We weren’t involved in the initial planning of that, and when they approached us, we had already set up a committee for recreation and making improvements to the area of Southmont,” council President Sheree Speicher said Thursday.
The borough is investigating enhancements such as walking tracks, playgrounds and dog parks. Speicher noted that her board isn’t against recreation, but would prefer to spend funds toward efforts in their boundaries.
“We’re more interested in taking areas in the borough here and making nicer, better recreation areas for the people of Southmont,” she said.
The money the district approved Thursday is the local match for which Southmont would have been responsible if it had accepted the invitation.
Robert Gleason, school board president, said he was disappointed that Southmont had declined involvement, but stated that the group would move ahead with the study and extended an open invitation to the borough.
“We invited them to join at any time,” he said.
The peer-to-peer study will be conducted throughout the next year as a committee of representatives from the stakeholders will meet regularly to discuss recreation possibilities such as trails and parks. Once completed, a recreation director, whose salary would be paid for by DCED at first, could be hired.
