JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nearly two years after the Westmont Hilltop School District board approved entry into a recreation study involving neighboring West Hills municipalities, the board has agreed to participate in a five-year recreation commission with those municipalities.
“I think it’s worth it from a community standpoint,” board member William Carney said.
The district entered the commission with Westmont Borough and Upper Yoder Township – each will supply two members and pick an at-large member.
According to the agreement, the purpose of the commission is to “provide a framework and mechanism to adequately maintain community recreation and parks services and facilities and to organize, manage, sponsor, and supervise community events within the political boundaries of the participants through joint efforts rather than by separate efforts of each participant.”
Additionally, the commission is meant to prevent duplication of those efforts to maximize cost effectiveness, among other benefits.
Robert Gleason, school board president, has been a proponent of this commission since introducing the study. He was one of the organizers of the original Westmont Hilltop Recreation Commission that folded roughly a decade ago.
Gleason said the purpose of the new group is to expand recreation opportunities for not just students, but also adults in the West Hills region. The commission will partner with the existing West Hills Recreation Commission, he added.
Upon agreeing to participate in the commission, the district is now responsible for a cost of $65,000 per year for the next five years, a matter with which school board member Kamal Gella took issue. Gella’s was the sole dissenting vote as the motion to join the commission passed.
Gella argued that that money could be used elsewhere, such as on additional mental health counselors. He also disapproved of Westmont Hilltop being locked into the contract for that many years.
Carney and Gleason disagreed with Gella’s points and said that, with an annual budget in excess of $25,000,000, spending $65,000 per year for the next five years is a small amount.
Board OKs budget with no tax increase
Also approved at the meeting was the 2023-24 proposed final budget with no tax increase. The millage rate is set at 89.2, with estimated expenditures of $25,828,397 and revenues of $25,328,397.
Jacklyn Hanik, district business manager, said the $500,000 difference will be paid out of the reserves.
In a related matter, the board hired Spence Custer Attorneys at Law to represent Westmont for reassessments initiated by the school district, at a cost of $150 per hour with a maximum cost of $1,000 per appeal.
Hanik said the move was made because of properties selling at a significantly increased market value, but still having a tax assessment consistent with a previously lower sale amount.
Gleason said the district isn’t interested in residential properties, but in commercial real estate.
District enters social media lawsuit
Westmont’s school directors also passed a motion to enter into a lawsuit against Facebook parent company Meta, TikTok, YouTube and related social media companies.
The district is partnering through solicitor Beard Legal Group in a case brought by Levin Sedran and Berman, of Philadelphia, and Robert Peirce and Associates, of Pittsburgh. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the district unless money is secured through the suit.
Greater Johnstown, Windber Area and several other regional school districts have entered into similar agreements in the past month with separate counsel.
Westmont Hilltop Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said the purpose of the case is to hold the companies accountable for social media’s possible dangerous influence over students, adding that many administrative disciplinary matters are related to social media issues.
