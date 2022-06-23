JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Citing the rising rate of inflation in the country, increased cyber and charter school costs and security improvements to the district, the Westmont Hilltop School Board passed a motion 6-2 on Thursday to approve the 2022-23 budget with a 3-mill tax hike.
School directors Kamal Gella and Joseph Podrebarac were the two dissenting votes.
"We just felt that we need to do it to continue to offer a top-rated product for our students," President Robert Gleason said. "Nobody wants to do it."
The rate will go up from 86.2 to 89.2 mills and provide the district with about $400,000 extra per year.
For property owners, this will be an additional $63 per year, according to school officials.
The new budget lists revenues as roughly $24.2 million and about $26.1 in expenditures.
This is the first tax increase Westmont has passed in a decade, while assessed property values within the district have dropped consistently since 2013 from $139 million to slightly more than $136 million.
That's resulted in a loss of $1.6 million in revenue, according to information from Superintendent Thomas Mitchell.
However, the district's taxes also have increased by nearly 65% in the past 30 years.
Gleason noted that the budget includes $200,000 for two school resource officers and another $100,000 for additional security upgrades to the buildings.
The board president said although the district tried a school police officer – Karissa Grossman was hired for that position earlier this year and tendered her resignation in May – it was decided that two SROs might better fit Westmont's needs.
"We're confident we'll have two SROs for the new school year," Gleason said, adding that the board is still in negotiations.
Within Thursday's agenda, below acceptance of Grossman's resignation, were notes that an resource officer from Upper Yoder Township police was requested to attend a June 16 meeting, but could not do so.
Then, an SRO from West Hills Regional Police was requested to attend the June 21 police commission meeting and the district is set to follow up with the department on that matter.
Prior to the vote, district parent the Rev. John Mize criticized the decision to increase taxes.
Mize also touched on inflation and how that affects the taxpayers, adding that Westmont residents carry the burden of supporting the schools because there aren't as many businesses within the district boundaries.
In addition to passing the budget, the motion from the board included a $1 million allocation for the Price Field renovations, $120,000 transfer to the capital reserve fund and use of $34,407 to "offset the excess of expenditures over revenue to balance the budget." All of this was from the fund balance.
Jacklyn Hanik, Westmont Hilltop business manager, said with these designations the ending fund balance will be about $4 million.
Board members requested taxpayers upset with the millage increase contact their state representatives to advocate for increased spending on public education and meaningful cyber charter school reform.
