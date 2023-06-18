JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop High School graduate Natalie Holland isn’t sure exactly what she’ll do with the Westmont Hilltop Class of 1960 scholarship, but she’s thankful to have received it.
“I feel, like, very honored,” she said.
Holland was chosen based on her community service, such as creating the “Instrument Petting Zoo” YouTube series, mentoring students at Outdoor Odyssey, and volunteering at her church and the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen.
“I do community service things not to get rewarded, but to help people out,” she said.
However, the recent graduate noted that being recognized is “really cool.”
“I was really surprised,” Holland said. “I was definitely not expecting my name to be said.”
In the fall, she’ll attend Kent State University in Ohio, where she plans to major in zoology, which is where she plans to put the $2,000 of scholarship money to good use.
Kathleen Meyer, who presented Holland with the honor alongside Barney Custer at the annual school awards ceremony, was impressed with Holland’s accomplishments.
“I was pretty stunned by all the things she’s done,” she said.
The undertakings that stuck out for Meyer included Holland sending cards and gifts to military members, her volunteerism and her YouTube videos.
Meyer said she and her classsmates are always excited to provide a scholarship to a graduate and they wish they could give more.
This is the 13th year in which the Westmont Hilltop Class of 1960 has provided funding to a senior.
The scholarship began in 2010 during the 50th reunion by Richard Bezek and Louise “Cookie” (Richardson) Horn.
Members of the group collected $10,000 to start and worked with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to create and manage a fund.
Any senior can apply for the award, and the annual recipient is chosen based on significant community service by the scholarship committee.
“Our intent is one a year using the interest from the money we have in the foundation,” said class and scholarship committee member Dan O’Sullivan.
O’Sullivan said the scholarship amount in the first year was $300, but through proper management, the gift has grown to the $2,000 Holland received.
“I am glad I can help and I can guide the class in helping provide a little bit of assistance to a fellow Hilltopper,” he said.
The Class of 1960 has two- or three-day reunions in Westmont every five years since graduation, and O’Sullivan sends out monthly newsletters to about 130 members.
O’Sullivan said what’s kept them together is the fact that they all believe they “got an outstanding education” at Westmont Hilltop and were “raised in the best of places and in the best of times.”
