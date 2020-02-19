A change of sewer and trash billing is set to go into effect for Westmont borough landlords and tenants in April.
Borough Council has decided to bill landlords directly for sewer and trash bills instead of tenants.
“The sewer committee met an decided it would be in the best interest of the borough to start billing the record owners for sewage as opposed to tenants, which is more expeditious for collections,” Borough Solicitor Robert Shahade said during a Feb. 11 council meeting.
The quarterly sewer bill change was made because the council is in need of sewer payments faster to pay its annual $800,000 debt for the borough’s sewer project, Shahade said.
The change to yearly garbage billing was also initiated by the sewer committee for similar reasons.
“It’s the same rationale: landlords are not cooperating, they don’t know who some of the tenants are, not to say all, but some,” Shahade said. “Ultimately the recommendation was by the sewer committee, and I agreed, that it would be simpler for everyone involved just to bill the landlords. Let them work it out with their tenants.”
The next borough council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 10 at the Westmont Municipal Building, 1000 Luzerne St.
