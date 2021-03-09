People’s basements are flooding in Westmont, and some residents claim it’s because of an engineering flaw with the borough’s sewer project.
Now they want the borough council to do something about it.
The multi-million dollar project was engineered to prevent stormwater from entering sanitary sewer lines and causing untreated water to overflow from the Dornick Point sewer treatment plant to the area’s rivers.
Now, instead of going into sanitary sewer lines, stormwater is instead going into basements, residents claimed.
Kamal Gella, who lives on Luzerne Street, and David Dryer, who lives on Thermal Avenue, both shared information with the council that their basements have been flooded since the sewer project work was completed in their neighborhoods.
Flooding is a widespread problem in Westmont, they said.
The council said it wants to know the extent of the problem. Gella urged residents to call the borough.
“It’s important for them to file complaints with Westmont so (municipal officials) are familiar with the problems,” he said.
“It’s important to get to the root cause of the problem. I know there are senior citizens on fixed incomes who cannot afford to put sump pumps in their basements because of this.”
The sewer project has been costly for residents who not only are footing the bill for the work through taxes, but also have had to pay out of their own pockets for lateral line replacements and sump pumps due to flooding, Dryer said.
“I’ve never had water issues in my house,” Dryer said. “And then, with this last rain, my basement flooded.”
After researching, he believes the project should have included lowering the main lines to a depth that would better match the work residents were required to do to make sure their lateral lines were in compliance with state regulations.
“(Lowering the main line) would have been a huge expense, but now homeowners have to live with consequence, even though they did everything correctly,” Dryer said.
Council President Don Hall said concerns brought to the council Tuesday will be investigated.
“We will ask the EADS Group, our engineer, to do an investigation in hopes we can come up with improvement opportunities,” Hall said, “whether (those options) are the responsibility of the council, residents or the council and residents.”
The EADS Group had replaced the previous engineer who designed the project.
Hall encouraged the residents to attend council’s April meeting, when he hopes to have more information about the extent of the problem.
The sewer project continued to be the main topic during the monthly council meeting at the Luzurne Street municipal building.
A $10,000 expenditure was approved by a majority of the council to have the EADS Group establish a Geographic Information System (GIS) map of the borough’s sewer system and to digitize all of the borough’s records, including stormwater line data.
