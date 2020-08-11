At Westmont Borough Council’s Tuesday night meeting, Leah Spangler presented the council with a brick that had fallen from a dilapidated house at 152 Tioga St. into the yard next door where children play.
A citizens group including Spangler had raised funds last year to purchase the house at a tax sale and demolish it, she said. However, she said the borough would not accept the money to take ownership of the property.
“I just need a commitment from them (the council) that they will seriously pursue this. We’ve got to take this seriously,” she said. “The neighbor was outside with her children. She said, ‘Bricks are falling into my yard.’ She gave me a brick. I’m hopeful that we can work collaboratively with the borough to take this house down.”
Councilman Thomas Gramling was slow to agree with Spangler’s suggestion that the borough take ownership of the property.
“It’s not that we don’t take this to heart. ... But we (the borough council) don’t want to get into the real estate business: we’d lose tax revenue if someone wants to buy it (the property).”
Spangler countered that the eyesore on Tioga Street is driving away potential taxpayers.
“It would better serve the tax base as green space owned by the borough,” she said.
Her rebuttal drew applause from many of those in attendance. About 20 people attended the meeting at the Westmont Grove.
The property on the corner of Tioga Street and Bucknell Avenue is also seen by visitors as they travel to the Johnstown Inclined Plane, Spangler said.
Borough zoning and building codes officer Mark Walker said he put owner Fay Ann Whitaker, who resides in California, on notice through letters and phone calls. He said he is filing a private criminal lawsuit against Whitaker for violations of the borough’s property maintenance code.
The citizens’ group also has concerns about another dilapidated house at 132 Erie St.
Cambria County tax claim office director JoAnn Ranck confirmed with the Tribune-Democrat that the 132 Erie St. and 152 Tioga St. properties were purchased last year at a judicial tax sale because previous owners had not paid taxes on them for years.
The Tioga Street property was purchased for $750 by Whitaker, who resides in Murrieta, California. A no trespassing sign is posted in the house’s front window. A barrel or two of drywall plaster blocks the front door.
Nicholas Krowchena, who resides in Philadelphia, according to county records, bought the 132 Erie St. propoerty for $3,592 in the tax sale last year.
It takes multiple years of delinquent taxes for a property to be listed in a tax sale.
“Because they were sold at judicial sale last year, they can’t be up for sale again until 2022,” Spangler said. “I don’t feel safe with that house on Tioga Street being there until 2022.”
Calls to Krowchena and Whitaker about their plans for the properties were not returned Tuesday.
According to Spangler, the borough can acquire the properties through a 2018 state law, Act 90; Walker said he filed a complaint against Krowchena under Act 90.
However, borough solicitor Robert Shahade said there is no remedy under Act 90 if the owner of a property is actively marketing it.
A “For Sale” sign is posted in the window at Krowchena’s property at 132 Erie St.
Next-door neighbor Amy Hughes said the sign was posted last Friday. Prior to that, it was on eBay, she said. She said she spoke with about 20 visitors who were attracted to the house’s exterior appearance online but found the second floor to be caved in when they entered.
She called the agent to buy it. She has plans to demolish it and build a driveway and garage for her home. She said the agent told her he’d work on a price and get back to her. She said she had attempted to purchase it one other time directly from Krowchena, but there was no follow-up, she said.
For the past 12 years, Hughes has lived at 126 Erie St. She said the neighboring property has been abandoned for as long as she has lived there, and its condition has worsened over time.
There are only a few steps between her yard and the side of 132, where a window broke. Glass fell into the yard below, Hughes said. Some pieces are still visible by the house.
“Birds and animals live in it,” she said.
