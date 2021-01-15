On horseback, Westmont resident Samuel Suppes will welcome in a new president.
The senior at Culver Academies, a college preparatory boarding school in Culver, Indiana, will participate in the Presidential Inaugural Parade virtual event that will be televised Wednesday – when Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Suppes, a member of the Culver Military Academy and the Troop B Unit commander, is one of four leaders of the academy’s Black Horse Troop riding in the virtual parade.
“It’s certainly not very normal for high school students to be able to participate in an inaugural parade, especially not on horseback,” the 17-year-old said.
“It’s an honor. It’s unfortunate that due to current circumstances it wasn’t able to be done in person, but I’m glad I can participate in some type of way.”
Culver’s Black Horse Troop has been riding in inaugural parades since 1913.
“We’re the longest nongovernment organization that continues to be participating in the inaugural parade,” Suppes said, “so when I went to the school I knew there would be an opportunity to participate in the parade.”
Practice, filming
To prepare for the event, students started practicing in October.
“It would be at least two days a week for about two hours and we did that until we left for Christmas break on Dec. 11, so we’ve been practicing for quite a long time,” Suppes said.
He said they returned to the academy on Jan. 11 and worked to get the horses back into shape.
“We walked and trotted them to make them tired so they’d be on better behavior for the day of filming,” Suppes said.
On Jan. 13, following a two-hour preparation of grooming the horses and a warm-up, a professional film crew recorded the parade at the academy’s parade field.
“There’s a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris viewing spot and we paraded past it and did an eyes left to salute them,” Suppes said.
Following the parade, students posed for pictures that were to be included in the in virtual parade video.
‘We’re very proud’
The edited version of the parade was expected to be shown Thursday in Washington, D.C.
“It will be shown when that parade typically would be held,” Suppes said.
Betsy Suppes said she and her husband Gregory are thrilled that their son had the opportunity to be a part of the inaugural parade.
“We’re very proud,” she said. “We’re also happy for Culver, because it’s such a privilege to be asked and to participate in the peaceful transference of power.”
In February, Suppes will be promoted to squadron commander and will be the third-highest ranking military leader among the boys.
He will graduate in June and plans to attend college.
