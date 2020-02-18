Westmont Borough Council is hoping a change of investments will help its underperforming pension funds for borough employees.
Because of decreased investment returns, borough taxpayer contributions have necessarily increased to pay the fund. Taxpayer contributions increased 113% over the past five years, according to borough council.
“During this time (over the past five years), our annual pension expense has gone from approximately $90,000 to $192,000. That’s because of poor investment performance,” Councilman Gordon Smith said.
That’s the state of the pension plan for employees including road crew and office staff. The West Hills Regional Police pension plan, which is shared among several municipalities including Westmont, is in a similar condition, he said.
The council is soliciting requests for proposals for a new investment manager for both funds.
“Annual pension expenses have gone up. We have to find an alternative. It is affecting the taxpayers because we’ve had to put more money away to pay for this,” Smith said.
“If we don’t do better, we are going to have to reduce our assumption rate, which would make things worse and our unfunded liability would increase.”
The pension plans are funded by three sources: borough employees, borough taxpayers and investment returns.
If nothing changes in the investment configuration, returns would continue to shrink, Smith said.
The employee pension plan’s current interest rate assumption is 5.5%, where it’s stood for the past 20 years.
However, it has not returned that rate since 2003, according to the borough’s actuary who keeps record of investments.
Smith read straight from an email sent from the council’s actuary, Christopher Anderson, of Mockenhaupt Benefits Group, who recommended the council lower its interest rate assumption to 5.25%.
Smith said the council disagrees with that advice, opting instead to keep the current assumption but explore changing the stocks and bonds in the pension’s investment portfolio.
“We have to find an alternative. If we get new investments, it (the amount taxpayers are paying into the plan) should shrink,” Gordon said.
Despite the condition of the pension plans’ investment funds, Gordon said the past five years in the bond market – “and especially the stock market” – have been strong.
“With a change of investments, it would not be hard to meet that 5.5% benchmark,” he said.
But even if interest rates increase, there is a long roadway to go before historical averages are reached, according to Anderson’s email, read aloud by Smith during a February council meeting.
“We believe that a 5.25% is a more reasonable long term interest rate assumption,” Anderson’s email read.
RFPs (Request For Proposals) for investors go out March 1, and the borough will close bids in April.
