JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop School District has received a more than $64,000 school police officer grant through the state's Safe Schools program.
The award is one of 20 handed out to commonwealth schools, totaling nearly $1.5 million. Conemaugh Valley and Forest Hills school districts received similar funding.
For a complete list of grant recipients, visit www.education.pa.gov/Schools/safeschools/fundinggrants/Pages.
