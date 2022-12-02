Westmont Presbyterian Church will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the church sanctuary, 601 Luzerne St., Westmont.
The choir will perform “Carols,” a cantata for choir, orchestra and congregation by Heather Sorenson. It will allow the audience to sing along on several well-known carols with the orchestra and choir.
Additional works will be by composers John Rutter, Dan Forrest, Pepper Choplin and Mac Wilberg.
The concert is free of charge.
