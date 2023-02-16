JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop School District parents again shared their thoughts on the district’s response to recent threats to its schools at Thursday’s regular school board meeting.
“I think it’s important that there’s open communication between the school board and the parents without emotion involved,” said Kurt Wolford, one of a few speakers who took the podium on Thursday.
Parents also addressed the school board at its Feb. 9 committee meeting.
Wolford said he understands there’s information that can’t be shared, but added that the vague details that were shared only added to the fear his family felt in the past two weeks.
“I think that if we can work together more – whatever needs to be done to do that, I’m willing to do, and I can guarantee the parents are willing to do that,” he said.
The board has received the ire of some parents in recent weeks after a juvenile allegedly left a threatening note at the high school on Jan. 30 and, in a connected incident, broke a window at the elementary school on Feb. 6. After the latter incident, the suspect was arrested by authorities.
However, little information other than that is known.
Superintendent Thomas Mitchell provided more information about the district’s security measures to the crowd of slightly more than 20 during his report on Thursday.
“Over the years, we have learned many lessons about school safety, security and supporting our student’s social, emotional and mental health needs,” he said. “We continue to grow as a responsive organization and caring community where the culture of safety and security is part of our DNA.
“It is unfortunate that tragedies and the potential tragedies have impacted the lives of our students, employees, parents and community, but we are committed to collaborating with all of our community and law enforcement partners to make Westmont Hilltop as safe as possible.”
Mitchell also noted the $64,000 Safe Schools grant that the district received for a school police officer last week, and the $246,000 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant that the district was awarded in the fall to support school mental health, safety and security.
He added that the larger award will be used “to install exterior points of egress with alarms at the elementary and secondary schools” and to add magnetic access points “throughout both buildings to create secure pods within each building.”
“The mental health funds will provide counseling personnel at the elementary school,” Mitchell said.
Wolford said hearing this information somewhat calmed his anxiety.
Patrick O’Connor, another district father, criticized the board for not acting in a proactive way, he said. He said the parents of the Concerned Citizens of Westmont Hilltop School District group, which he heads, are gravely concerned about a lack of communication from the district and about the correspondence that was released.
“We ask you to be proactive and stop spending money on other projects. ... Address this issue first,” O’Connor said.
Board member David Angeletti responded to the speakers by encouraging the parents to attend future safe schools committee meetings, where more discussion can be had between the school directors and community.
“Let’s help us change how this happens,” he said. “Show up to the committee meetings.”
The next safe schools committee meeting will be at 4 p.m. March 7 at the high school.
