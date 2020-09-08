Speed limits were lowered on two roads in Westmont Borough and two new stop signs are set to be installed as Borough Council grapples with how to prevent an epidemic of speeding in old Westmont.
With its Tuesday night decision to adopt Ordinance 844, council lowered Elknud Lane and Edgehill Drive speed limits from 25 to 15 mph.
Council President Don Hall said drivers often speed through that area at speeds exceeding 35 mph.
In addition, the ordinance calls for stop signs in both directions of travel on Luzurne Street, at the intersections of Colgate and Geneva avenues, to prevent speeding.
Those measures may not be the answer to the speeding problem, warned resident Ed Regula, who brought studies from PennDOT to the meeting that suggest stop signs placed to prevent speeding cause drivers to reaccelerate faster after the stop and may also cause rear-end collisions.
Hall said the council’s action was the culmination of months of “wrestling with this.”
“People drive down Luzurne at speeds not even close to the stated speed limit. There are bikers, runners and dog walkers all over there. This whole purpose is to extend safety measures for them,” Hall said.
“We hope we are not causing rear-end accidents. If we are proved wrong, then we are flexible enough to change what we’ve done.”
Councliman Marc McCall said he’d take Regula’s comments to the council’s traffic committee.
