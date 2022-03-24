JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Borough Council is poised to sell its sewer system – and “worrisome” maintenance and upgrade costs would go along with it, said council President Marc McCall.
In a special meeting called Wednesday at the borough building, 1000 Luzerne St., the council unanimously approved authorizing its solicitor, Michael Parrish, to finalize the terms of a sale with the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
The GJWA has made an offer to purchase the system, but a price has not been finalized.
“This (sale of the sewer system) is an opportunity for us to provide cost control to customers,” McCall said to the few members of the public in attendance. “As you know, we’ve had issues with sewer costs.”
He said the council has recently had to raise customers’ rates to cover sewer upgrade costs because the borough is still contributing more sewage to the Dornick Point wastewater treatment plant than allowed by the state.
In 2014, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental protection ordered municipalities including Westmont to seal out stormwater from sanitary sewer pipes so that no more than 625 gallons of sewage per day per equivalent dwelling unit flows to the treatment plant.
Now years and millions of dollars later, Westmont Borough is still not in compliance – far from it, according to EADS Group engineers.
Engineer Brandon Palmer estimated the borough could have to add $4 million more to its project to make it pass state standards.
Parrish outlined the general terms of the GJWA’s offer: “They would pay a set sum in cash, a figure we are still negotiating; they would assume the borough’s outstanding debt – about $10 million; and they would be responsible for liabilities that relate to the system including noncompliance and failure to meet DEP requirements.”
In addition, the GJAW would freeze customers’ rates for four years, he said.
“In exchange, the borough would relinquish the system, and rights to collect money from the system,” Parrish said.
The revenue the borough has collected from operating the system is purely used to maintain the system. Relinquishing revenue would not affect the borough’s general budget.
But for the GJWA, the collection of fees means potential for profit, council member Don Hall said.
Hall is also one of the council’s representatives on the GJWA board of directors. Westmont is an owner of the water authority with Southmont Borough and the City of Johnstown.
“The water authority has the manpower and expertise to address issues with the sewer system. ... Because of what is currently being paid (by borough customers) over time, this is a profitable operation for the water authority – once the system passes state regulations and the debt goes away,” Hall said.
A sale would be the end of the borough’s responsibilities for eliminating stormwater infiltration as mandated by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
In 2015, the borough began the project with a $15 million low-interest state PENNVEST loan. The GJWA will assume that remaining debt as part of the deal.
Although the sale sounded good to the public in attendance, Terri Shenfeld wanted assurance that residents would be protected by Westmont’s representation on the GJWA board of directors after a sale.
“My concern is Westmont has 30% of the voting bloc with the GJWA board,” she said, concerned that another municipal owner of the water authority could make a move in the future that may not be favorable to Westmont residents.
Hall stressed that the GJWA board is designed so each municipality “has the same skin in the game,” he said.
The City of Johnstown has also sold its sewer system to the GJWA.
Hall said the GJWA has reduced sewer fees for people in Johnstown since it purchased the city’s system.
Once Parrish and the solicitor for the GJWA work out a final sale agreement, Parrish will bring it to the council for a vote.
