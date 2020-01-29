With a new inspector tapped to certify residents’ lateral connections to main sewer lines, Westmont stands to save about a half a million tax dollars by the end of its lateral sewer line replacement project, borough council finance committee chairman William Stasko said.
“We saved a lot of money tonight,” Stasko said Wednesday at a special meeting in the borough municipal building.
The council unanimously voted to hire the Upper Yoder Sewage Authority to take over the borough’s lateral line inspection job from Ken Mesko, engineer and president of Mesko & Associates.
From the start of the lateral sewer line project a few years ago, Mesko has been the engineer to ensure residential connections to the borough’s sewer mains are up to code.
The borough has a mandate to certify all lateral lines in accordance with state requirements by June 30, 2021, Council President Don Hall said. And the borough has been incurring high costs with Mesko, he said.
“The borough has the responsibility of making sure we are acting in the best interest of the borough residents,” Hall said after the vote to replace Mesko with Upper Yoder Sewer Authority.
About 1,500 laterals remain to be inspected, Stasko said.
Mesko has completed inspections of about 1,000 laterals for the borough, Stasko said, and the cost of each lateral has varied depending on the time Mesko spent making home visits and answering customer questions on the phone. It was normal for Mesko to charge the borough between $500 and $600 per lateral, Stasko said.
The council decided Wednesday that it doesn’t need to pay an engineer for the job; Upper Yoder Sewage Authority manager Terry Reesey is certified to inspect lines and submitted a proposal to do the job for $100 per lateral.
“Based on bills we’ve been receiving, we will save between $400 and $500 per job,” Stasko said. “That equates to a half million by the end of the project.”
All council members present – Hall, Thomas Gramling, Mark McCall, Gordon Smith and Bill Hargreaves – agreed with Stasko’s motion to make the switch. Councilman Christopher DelSignore was absent.
Both Reesey and Mesko were at the meeting, as well as a few residents who said they supported the change but declined to give their names.
Before discussing the change of inspectors, the council took time during the meeting for a private executive session to discuss pending litigation involving a separate part of the borough’s sanitary sewer project that began in 2016. Hall said the executive session discussion was about the borough and a company it previously hired to complete a consent order from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
While waiting for the public meeting to resume, Mesko said he had submitted a proposal to lower his cost of inspecting lateral lines.
“The cost of lateral inspections at each house varies. But to lower the cost for the borough I proposed a flat rate for each property – from start to finish, they’ll have the same cost,” Mesko said.
Mesko bid a flat rate of $200 per lateral, but it was still twice the price of the authority’s bid.
“In careful review ... we had an offer from another entity whose fees were significantly lower,” Hall said.
