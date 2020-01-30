Shaun Dougherty is an internationally known advocate for sexually abused children, Navy veteran, former owner of multiple restaurants and – quite openly – a person who has battled through the demons of drug addiction.
And now he wants to become a state senator.
Dougherty, a Democrat from Westmont Borough, has announced his candidacy in the 35th District that includes all of Cambria and Bedford counties, along with parts of Clearfield County.
His own sexual molestation was mentioned – albeit with his name redacted – in a Pennsylvania grand jury report that provided details about decades of abuse and coverup within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown. Since then, he has advocated for changes to the commonwealth's statute of limitations, been interviewed by dozens of media outlets and met with high-ranking church officials inside the Vatican during the 2019 “The Protection of Minors in the Church” meeting.
Those experiences played a role in Dougherty deciding to run for the seat currently held by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township.
“Before 2016, I had never been to the State Capitol before,” Dougherty, a Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests board member, said. “Once I began going after the grand jury report came out from the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese, and I decided to come public about my abuse, and started to advocate for legislative reforms, I got to witness firsthand what it's like to be standing on the Capitol steps fighting for your rights and the safety of children and things. I got to see firsthand how really broken our system is. I was in shock.”
He added: “Whatever issue you have might be everything in your life, but if the lobbyist that opposes it doesn't want it, you're not going to get it. You're not even going to get the debate on the floor.”
Dougherty, 50, admitted that he often used drugs to cope with issues that arose from the abuse.
Now clean, he thinks the experience can provide him insight into the region's opioid crisis.
“I have been exposed to thousands of people that struggled with drugs, that got addicted to drugs,” Dougherty said. “Some passed away. Some made it through. I was one of the fortunate ones to make it through. This district – the 35th District – is really struggling with drugs right now. I'm in the unique position to embrace the fact that I had problems in the past. It was par for the course for adults that faced the abuse that I faced as a child. But I may bring a unique perspective in addition to what other people see.”
Throughout those years, Dougherty also operated restaurants in Johnstown, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most recently Long Island City, New York, which gave him experience dealing directly with farmers and the agricultural sector.
“I really started to get dialed in to where I purchased my food and how it was raised or grown,” Dougherty said. “And the only way to do that is to go to the source. So I began going and introducing myself to farmers. When I had the restaurant in New York, you call a farmer in upstate New York and you tell them, 'I'm a chef and owner in a restaurant and I want to come up and check out your farm,' they think that they're getting 'My Cousin Vinny.' But when I go up, they get western Pennsylvania Shaun.”
