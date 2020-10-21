The Westmont Borough Council is preparing a balanced $3 million general fund budget with no tax increase for 2021.
Most of the borough’s revenue is generated by taxes and fees, which the council plans to keep at current levels.
“We don’t anticipate a (property tax) millage increase,” Council President Don Hall said Wednesday during a special budget meeting at the borough office.
The council went through each line item of the budget Wednesday, negotiating with department heads to help balance the borough’s spending plan.
A tentative budget is set to be up for a vote at the council’s November meeting. The budget will then be available for public review for 30 days.
A final vote on the budget is scheduled for December.
The latest draft of the budget reflects projected 2021 revenues to fall short of expenses by $68,000.
However, the council plans to balance the budget with a transfer of funds from the sewer fund to the general fund.
In addition, the council plans to take out a line of credit between $500,000 and $1 million to balance the sewer fund, which has been depleted of
$2 million from a dispute with the borough’s former sewer project contractor, Inland Waters Pollution Control Inc.
Councilman Gordon Smith is in discussion with banks on establishing a line of credit. A vote to approve a line of credit is to be scheduled for the council once Smith’s preliminary research is complete.
