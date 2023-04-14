JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop School District students will be back in the classroom on Monday, with an increased police presence at both of the district's school buildings, district officials said on Friday.
Students haven't physically been in class since Wednesday, the day that two social media accounts associated with the district reportedly received threatening messages aimed at an adult at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
"We intend to hold classes as normally as possible," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a release.
School counselors and administrators will be available throughout the day to help any students that need additional support.
Both threats were received before noon on Wednesday, officials said, and police remained at the Westmont Hilltop schools to ensure students' and staff members' safety that day.
A flexible instructional day was used on Thursday so that students could continue their lessons at home, and classes were canceled entirely on Friday to allow more time for the police investigation to continue.
"I appreciate the community's support shown to our school community as we continue to educate our students in a safe and encouraging learning environment," Mitchell said. "We look forward to a successful and fun remainder of the school year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.