Westmont Hilltop School District’s “Start with Hello” initiative looks slightly different due to COVID-19.
The inaugural occurrence last year was a weeklong celebration of kindness – aligned with Say Something Week – and this time around, the meaningful events will be packed into Friday.
“This year, we have some of the same commitments as last year,” parent Shayna Blackford said.
“Without the ability to do a full, safe, in-person spirit week like last year, we are focusing on the Green Out Awareness effort for the week.”
Blackford is the teen and adult violence prevention educator for the Women’s Help Center and a primary organizer of volunteers and programming with the assistance of the administration.
Westmont and the organization have combined their efforts to raise awareness about social isolation.
During the day, there will be a first-grade reading program, “Start with Hello” kick-off assembly, “Say Something” presentations, nobody sits alone lunches at the elementary and a
violence prevention program in the classrooms for fifth- through eighth-graders.
Blackford said that a group of 24 students worked closely with herself, Assistant High School Principal William Aurandt and the school social worker to develop the last item on the list.
The learners involved are recognized as a “safe person for all students in the district to go to for help when they need it.”
The goal is to teach students to help their peers, notice signs of bullying and be more inclusive.
Students and staff are also encouraged to wear green on Friday – the Sandy Hook Promise color – to promote the endeavor.
“Having the students and parents bring the needs of the school back into the school makes it seem so much more viable,” Aurandt said.
He also serves as the chairman of the prevention subcommittee of the district’s safety committee.
Aurandt said some of the learners in the Students Against Violence Everywhere (S.A.V.E.) Promise Club also created a video that was uploaded
to the Sandy Hook Promise website and shown during a national pep rally Feb. 25.
Blackford added that the goal of all of this is to grow as a district.
She said it’s about recognizing that there is always room to grow and we want that growth to show beyond just our walls. It’s easy to call people out and cancel others nowadays because you don’t agree with them.
This national “Say Something Spirit Week” seems like a very simple way to call businesses and other school districts in with a message of kindness and hello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.