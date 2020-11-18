Westmont Hilltop School District will implement distance learning after the Thanksgiving holiday to allow parents additional time to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, a Wednesday release from Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
Students will participate in remote learning Dec. 1 through Dec. 4 and begin in-person classes again Dec. 7.
“To be clear, we are not closing the school district,” Mitchell said. “In an effort to avoid longer periods of mandated distance learning, we are temporarily transitioning to distance learning following the Thanksgiving holiday to limit school-based infections.”
The district has had limited instances of the virus since beginning the school year, but community-based occurrences have impacted regular operations.
According to the Westmont Hilltop COVID-19 dashboard, there have been a total of six cases between the elementary and high schools from Aug. 26 to Nov. 16.
There are 59 students and staff in quarantine between the two buildings at this time.
During the virtual learning period, teachers will provide “live, synchronous instruction to all students” through Zoom.
They will also complete daily attendance following the “Red Phase” schedule and post assignments on Google Classroom.
Additionally, parents will have the option to update their child’s learning environment preference after the holiday.
The district offers its own cyber academy, blended, in-person and distance learning.
To change the preference, parents are asked to call their student’s school office and discuss the matter with one of the principals.
Free meals will continue to be available as well.
A parent survey is scheduled to be sent out Tuesday to sign up for breakfast and lunch pickup.
Meals will be available from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at the elementary school.
