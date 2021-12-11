JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – John Pecze is both a parent and a highly trained law enforcement officer.
So, when two teenagers were arrested for allegedly planning a school shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School, where a child of his attends, he understood the event from both of those diverse perspectives.
“I’m like any parent,” Pecze said. “I get scared to send my kids to school. But, as far as this incident, I think it was handled really well, as far as Westmont shutting it down real quick. Nothing fatal. Nobody got hurt and there were no fatalities. But it could have been worse.”
Logan J. Pringle, 17, Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, and Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16, Upper Yoder Township, face multiple charges after being arrested, following an investigation that included local and federal agencies, including the Upper Yoder Township Police Department.
Pecze, a former Secret Service agent, believes law enforcement acted “pretty proactive in handling it” and “did a really good job of neutralizing the threat.”
The investigation started after a parent reported to the school district that Pringle, a former Westmont student who was prohibited by court order from being in the high school, was allegedly let into the building by Hinebaugh. They did not have guns at the time.
“I’m grateful people who were concerned spoke up, that the concerns were taken seriously, and that no one was hurt,” said Shelley Johansson, the mother of a Westmont student. “I also appreciate the communication from the school district about this.”
'A real scary thing'
Other parents also expressed their gratitude for how the situation was resolved.
Kristen McQuillan, who has a child at the high school, commended the district “obviously on the actions that they did take,” but wished the school had “communicated to the parents more quickly in regard to how severe of an issue it was,” as opposed to her learning about the seriousness through the news media and other sources.
Westmont avoided the tragedy of a school shooting that has become all too common in the United States, including most recently in Oxford Township, Michigan.
“It definitely makes me feel a little vulnerable, for sure,” Anthony Tukanowicz-Hassett, a senior, said. “We had the big shooting in Michigan a couple weeks ago. When stuff like that happens, it obviously prompts discussions between me and my teachers about what our protocols are and what we have to do in different safety drills. You think about it a little bit, and you don’t really think it can happen to you.
"This, obviously, luckily it didn’t happen. If it weren’t caught early enough, it could have very much turned out that Westmont Hilltop is one of the schools on the news where you hear kids are shot, unfortunately. It’s a real scary thing because I think we’re closer than a lot of schools ever get to that point.”
Safety procedures
The alleged plot brought attention to the district’s safety procedures.
“We have a security committee and we have consultants,” Westmont Hilltop School District Board of Directors President Robert Gleason said. “I’ve been to every school board meeting and get-together. We’re always talking about security. We – I feel – have done a lot to harden the school, to communicate with the students, to educate the students and the parents.
"It’s a constant program to do this because you never know when something might happen. In this situation, nothing did happen at the school. Nobody was injured, thank goodness. I thought we responded the way we need to.”
Gleason said many security measures are “confidential,” but pointed out that doors are locked and that people must be buzzed in.
“I’m always concerned about school violence,” said Gleason, whose grandson attends the high school. “I’m sure everybody is. But, as far as Westmont is concerned and the specifics of Westmont Hilltop, I’m not a bit concerned. I feel very confident about what we do.”
McQuillan and Tukanowicz-Hassett said they would like the district to put school resource officers in its buildings.
“I think now, we definitely should have one,” Tukanowicz-Hassett said.
Upper Yoder Township Police Department Chief Donald Hess said numerous local school districts, including Greater Johnstown School District, have SROs – providing a visible police presence.
“Every direction you go, they all have armed, trained professionals to protect their children, and that’s what I want to see,” Hess said. “That’s what we need here in both of our school buildings in the Westmont school district.”
Hess concluded: “I’m praying that this is a wakeup call that they needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.