JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop School District reported a threat investigation Monday involving an elementary student.
In a note to parents, Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said a fifth-grade teacher discovered a “concerning, threatening statement” in a pupil’s journal and reported the incident to district administrators.
The student was removed from the classroom and the West Hills Regional Police department was contacted, the superintendent said.
Mitchell said it was determined that the note “was not a genuine expression of intent to harm but written out of frustration.”
Mitchell urged district parents to remind students that all “concerning and/or threatening statements, comments or gestures” will be addressed by the district “with absolute seriousness.”
Mitchell said: “These situations are always frightening and cause concern, but they also provide an opportunity to remind children about telling a trusted adult if they see something concerning.”
Monday’s incident comes just months after police allege two teenagers were planning to carry out a school shooting at Westmont high school.
Since then, district leaders have consulted with Gittings Protective Security, Inc., with which Westmont has a security contract, and hired Karissa Grossman as the school police officer.
