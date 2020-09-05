A Westmont Hilltop Elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter posted on the school district's website.
Administrators were alerted to the situation Friday, according to the post.
"We called the department of health immediately and started working with those folks to determine what to do next," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
Based on instructions from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there's no need to "close classrooms, grade levels, or the entire school," according to a release from the district.
Anyone who may have come into contact with this student has been alerted by school officials.
All parents are encouraged to monitor their children for symptoms and consult their health care professionals and the school nurse about any concerns.
Westmont joins a growing list of schools that have reported COVID-19 cases in the area.
St. Michael School in Loretto had an instance of the virus involving an eighth grade student Thursday.
A release from the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown said the all students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade will be learning remotely until Sept. 16 due to the situation.
Kindergarten through fifth-grade students resumed in-person lessons Friday.
Windber Area School District had an employee from an outside agency who works in the elementary school test positive Wednesday.
That district was not required to close, and in-person instruction resumed Thursday.
Salisbury-Elk Lick School District returned Monday, but postponed classes on Wednesday after being alerted Tuesday to a case involving a staff member.
Although that person hadn't been in school for the first two days of class and had no exposure to students, superintendent Joseph Renzi said the district decided to close for a day out of "an overabundance of caution." Classes resumed Thursday.
