WESTMONT, Pa. – Anthony Tukanowicz-Hassett has always had an affinity for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“Math and science have always been my things,” the Westmont Hilltop senior said.
Using that interest, the student recently started the mentoring program Chemical Chronicles and teamed up with fellow students around the world to offer mentoring about STEM to learners of all ages.
Other inspiration came from a gap Tukanowicz-Hassett saw forming in education. He sees the project as a way to highlight the importance of the field.
Chemical Chronicles sports a blog, interview episodes and information on how to become a mentor.
“I think it’s a cool way to talk about things people aren’t always interested in,” Tukanowicz-Hassett said.
When Tukanowicz-Hassett rolled out the website, he received positive feedback from parents, he said. Now, he teaches STEM subjects to middle school and elementary students.
The senior has spoken to younger learners and at higher-education institutions, including Tufts University.
This project has helped Tukanowicz-Hassett create connections with other learners around the world as well.
“Working with people across the country has led to a lot of late-night Zoom calls, but it has been good,” he said. “It’s been really interesting.”
Some of his fellow mentors, six in total, are as far away as China, including Oscar Li, of Shenzhen. Tukanowicz-Hassett and Li got to know each other this past summer when they worked together on a program.
“He mentioned the project to me one day, and I became interested,” Li said.
Like Tukanowicz-Hassett, Li has a fascination with science.
“I like STEM’s diverse applications in society,” he said. “Every bridge or road we drive over was made by engineers, and they thought really hard about how to best build them using maths and physics.”
What interested Li about Chemical Chronicles is the expansion of that education.
Thus far, the project has been well-received in Li’s school, he said. He leads a chapter of about five volunteers who mentor other students in Shenzhen. They’ve also been able to help high school learners preparing for upcoming testing.
Although Li thinks it may be difficult to continue to grow the operation when he and Tukanowicz-Hassett go off to college, he believes that “lots of kids should have access to educational resources.”
Tukanowicz-Hassett has considered the transition to college already and wants to expand his STEM community at that level as well. He said he wants to bring the project to the community where he’ll attend college while keeping local ties. That can be done more easily now through video calls, he added.
He’s been selected by the University of Pennsylvania through the Questbridge National College Match program and will receive a full four-year scholarship to the Ivy League school.
For more information, visit www.chemicalchronicles.net.
