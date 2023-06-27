JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A local student, Gayath Karunaratne, will participate in the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences this summer.
The Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School student will travel to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to attend the five-week program provided to rising seniors.
While there, he will take part in enrichment experiences for sciences and mathematics that encourage students to pursue careers in technology and science.
Karunaratne will also take lecture courses on numerous subjects, such as computer science, physics and biology; participate in laboratory courses of his choosing; and engage in research projects.
Elective courses and field trips are also available.
Seventy-two students from the state were accepted into the program out of 403 applicants.
Those who do get in are considered to be the top achievers at their schools.
The Pennsylvania Governor’s School is funded by a contract from the PGSS Campaign Inc., and has been hosted at the university since 1982.
For more information, visit sciences.pa-gov-schools.org.
