JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop School Board is now accepting applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy.
Member David Angeletti is stepping down and the group is searching for someone to fill his seat until December.
Interested individuals should send a letter of interest by noon July 18 to recording secretary Mary Hartnett at meh@whsd.org.
Angeletti resigned for personal and professional reasons, he said.
He said his family requires more of his attention and it’s necessary for him to travel because of his career, which means time away from his district duties.
Because of that, he’s decided it would be better to resign his position.
“I feel like I’ve left the place better than I found it in, so I don’t have any regrets,” Angeletti said.
He’s served on the board for the past six years and has also headed up the Protection Subcommittee of the Safe Schools group.
Angeletti said his time as a school director has been fun, but it’s also been challenging.
“I enjoyed being a part of the process for the past six years,” he said.
Robert Gleason, board president, said Angeletti was a great board member who was smart and had a good grasp of education.
“We’ll miss Dave, and we’re looking forward to our new member,” he said.
The board will select an interim school director to fill Angeletti’s seat at the July 20 meeting.
That gathering will start at 6 p.m. in the knowledge commons of the high school.
Because of the vacancy, a special election will be held on Nov. 7 to elect a school director for a two-year term that will end in December 2025.
Those interested in running should contact their respective political party of Cambria County to register.
Each party will then choose a candidate for the special election.
