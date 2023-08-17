JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop School District board on Thursday approved a new lease with the Westmont Church of the Brethren for use of the church’s gymnasium during the 2023-24 school year.
“Our gymnasiums are used a ton,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said, “so we’re going to be moving two of our activities over to the Church of the Brethren.”
That will open the district up to streamline the gym time at its schools, although Mitchell declined for safety reasons to comment on which activities will move to the church, located at 2301 Sunshine Ave., Westmont.
“As people want more time in the gym, we want to make that possible,” Mitchell said, pointing to the number of students signed up for sports such as elementary school basketball.
The lease is for the upcoming school year and expires in May 2024.
The school district will pay the church $500 per month, and either party can terminate the agreement with a 30-day advance written notice to the other party. The board approved the lease pending solicitor review.
Mitchell said that the church is a secure facility and that this contract is for just this year, with district officials expected to reevaluate need and options upon its expiration.
In other business, the board passed motions for the annual Ignite Education Solutions aide contract agreement, as well as a consultation proposal with Mount North Counseling to expand mental health services for students.
Mount North Counseling will supply the school district with school-based services at varying levels of intensity and based on individual and community- wide need.
Additionally, the members passed an action to allow two teachers to attend the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Foundation High School Aviation STEM Symposium in Florida in November.
That move was a result of school board President Robert Gleason bringing information back to the district from the Aerium Summit, which took place in Johnstown earlier this year and spotlighted career opportunities in the aviation field.
