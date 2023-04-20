JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop School District board on Thursday approved the hire of Beard Legal Group to represent the district in ongoing litigation over a proposed cellphone tower.
Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said after the board’s meeting that up until now – the legal battle regarding the tower has taken place for nearly five years – the district has stayed out of the court case while Vogue Towers, with which Westmont contracted for the structure’s construction, has handled the situation.
Now, Beard Legal Group will represent the school district in the appeal process, Mitchell said, so that the institution’s interests are heard.
This is the latest move in the district’s fight to erect a cell tower on district property near the high school on Fair Oaks Drive in the Woodmont section of Upper Yoder Township.
“This is a paramount safety issue for our students and staff,” Mitchell said.
Board President Robert Gleason added that a cell tower constructed at the high school would benefit the community, as well, in an area notorious for spotty cellphone coverage.
Since its inception, the concept has been opposed by the Upper Woodmont Group, a collective of some property owners around the high school that raised concerns that the tower would be unsightly, lower property values and related issues.
To date, Vogue Towers has received two variances from Upper Yoder Township to build the structure and had rulings in the company’s favor to move forward, but appeals from the community group have prevented any progress. The case is currently working through an appeal process.
The motion to hire Beard Legal Group included a stipulation that the cost is not to exceed $5,000.
Board member Rebecca Webb asked if there was any update on the matter as of Thursday. Mitchell said he calls regularly, but had nothing to report.
School threats
During the meeting, Gleason addressed the social media threats from April 12 that led to a subsequent work-from-home day for district students, a day of canceled classes and the arrest of a juvenile.
“We will continue to work on plans to not let these actions of these actors interrupt the education of our students in the future,” he said. “Those thinking about doing this in the future should know that the school district, local police, district attorney, state police, FBI, and (the Department of) Homeland Security – they all were involved in this – will continue to be brought into every case.”
He added that social media companies such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter “are now working with us to catch these perpetrators.”
“If caught and convicted, they will never set foot in our district and maybe any district in the future,” Gleason said.
In other business, the board amended the agenda to add a motion of support for the elementary school’s application for a therapy dog. Mitchell said the board’s support would help in the grant process.
The board unanimously voted, with two absences, to support the Highmark Foundation School Grant that would supplement the addition of a therapy dog. The district would be responsible for $2,500 in costs beyond the other funding.
