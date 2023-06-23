JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After a year of being the sole school police officer for Westmont Hilltop School District, come Jan. 1 Jason Hunter is getting a partner, longtime public servant Dean West.
The addition of a full-time school police officer for the elementary building was approved by the school board at Thursday's meeting.
"We're going back to that original plan of two police officers servicing the district," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
School board members had discussed this move last summer but ultimately hired Hunter, and contracted with Gittings Protective Security for a year.
Mitchell said West, who serves as West Hills Regional Police detective sergeant, "has been a staple in our community for a long time" and will be a good fit for the district.
In addition to West, who was hired at a salary of $41,333.88, officers James Stutzman and Autumn Cassler were brought on part time at a rate of $20 per hour.
They'll help out at the elementary until West can begin his full-time assignment.
"I'm excited to start something different," West said.
He's worked for the district in other capacities before and was approached years ago by a former superintendent about serving as a school police officer but didn't accept the offer because he wasn't eligible for retirement from West Hills.
When he was approached again, he decided to accept it.
However, West said he's unsure at this time if he'll remain as a part-time officer at West Hills but looks forward to working in conjunction with the department and Upper Yoder Township Police.
Another matter handled at Thursday's meeting was passing the final budget for the upcoming term.
The school director's did so without a tax increase and the rate set at 89.2 mills.
Revenues are estimated at $25,328,397 and expenditures are $25,828,397.
The difference between the amounts, Mitchell said, is an overestimation in case of an emergency.
If the added expenditure isn't used it'll go back into the fund balance.
Mitchell said it was a good budget this year, and he's also hopeful for cyber charter reform soon that will put more money back into public schools.
He referenced state House Bill 1422 that is proposing just that, which was introduced by state Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery, and is co-sponsored by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
