JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – From criticism to compliments, parents of Westmont Hilltop School District students had a lot to say to the school board during Thursday's committee meeting.
District leaders have been knocked by some parents and other community members for the past two weeks after officials said a threatening note was left at the high school on Jan. 30, which led to the cancellation of classes, and an allegedly connected incident happened on Monday at the elementary school.
"I would plea with you ... please be transparent with us," mother Christina Fosbrink said. "Even a little bit would be appreciated."
A juvenile suspect has been arrested and is being charged with multiple felonies in connection to the threat at the high school and the event at the elementary school, where police said a window was broken and a second note was found.
However, district leaders and other officials have repeatedly cited the fact that the suspect is younger than 18 as the reason they cannot share more information, much to the dismay of some parents.
What has been said is that the incidents were perpetrated by the same person, that law enforcement apprehended the person after the disturbance at the elementary school, and that there is no longer a danger to the community.
April Clawson said that there's obviously a disconnect in the district between the schools and parents.
"We've had two very dangerous threats in the last two years," she said. "How many more do we need to have before people take this seriously?"
In December of 2021, two teenagers, Preston Hinebaugh and Logan Pringle, were arrested for allegedly planning an attack on Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School, authorities said. Since then, the district has hired a school police officer and contracted with Gittings Protective Security to provide guards, among other initiatives.
The board also has a safe schools committee, which itself has subcommittees – one for protection and the other for prevention – that's been in place for around eight years.
"Safety's No. 1 on our agenda all the time," board President Robert Gleason said. He added that the school directors constantly review and improve the security measures of the district and that at least six of the nine board members have children in the district.
"I'm comfortable with our security program," Gleason said.
Ivy Peterman, a Westmont Hilltop sophomore, commended the administrators' handling of the threat, the emergency dismissal and the subsequent situation.
"They really are handling it well," she said during the public comment section at the end of the meeting.
A handful of other speakers shared her stance.
"I want to thank everyone in the school district," one mother said.
Peterman said afterward that nothing can prepare anyone for this type of incident, but she would like to see administrators speak to students more about how to move forward and improve.
Other parents who spoke, such as Patrick O'Connor, criticized district leaders' handling of the threat and their inability to share more information. O'Connor told the board members that they'd failed in their duties and said they should resign.
Another speaker questioned what the school directors can say to make them feel comfortable about sending their children to the school and thanked local law enforcement for their joint effort to close the recent case, while still others broached the topic of installing metal detectors at the buildings.
Gleason said the board is always happy when a lot of people attend the meetings and that there was a great crowd on Thursday.
"We're glad to have the interest," he said.
