JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School will soon be getting a new roof.
The school board approved Tremco Inc. to complete the first phase of the work at Thursday’s meeting for $630,000, pending solicitor review.
“If you do the restoration now, you could extend the life for another 20 to 30 years,” Tremco field adviser Bruce Mancini said.
Mancini attended the gathering to see how the vote would go.
Work is expected to begin this summer and include spraying a polyurethane coating on the existing rubber roof.
Mancini said the roof is in “fair condition” at this time.
The first phase of restoration should be completed in about two months, but if that extends into the new school year, the work won’t be disruptive.
Mancini said Tremco has done similar projects when classes are in session at other districts, and it hasn’t been an issue.
Phase Two will be done in 2023 and the last portion the following year – each costing around the same as the first, Mancini estimated.
After the meeting, Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said the current roof dates back to the mid-1990s, and when the 2017 renovation to the building was done, the older parts of the building, such as the roof, weren’t updated.
He added that wet insulation will be replaced in certain spots by Tremco prior to sealing the roof.
The entire project will be paid for out of the capital improvement account.
Westmont school directors also gave Ritenour & Sons Construction Co., which is demolishing the former elementary school on Goucher Street, the green light to use clean fill materials, such as brick and concrete, from the work to backfill to 16 inches below the grade.
That project is expected to be completed by mid-April.
Another action approved by the board at Thursday’s meeting included paying the tuition expenses for Upper Yoder Township police to take the National Association of School Resource Officers training. The fee is not to exceed $500 per officer.
The board passed the same measure for West Hills Regional Police at February’s meeting.
A per diem rate of $400 for an eight-hour work day as a school resource officer was set for Upper Yoder as well. That’s the same amount approved for West Hills.
Additionally, the group passed an agreement with Greater Johnstown School District to hold Westmont Hilltop home track and field meets at Trojan Stadium this year.
The multi-million dollar renovation of Price Field, which includes a new track, is still ongoing and won’t be completed before the new season of the high school sport begins.
“They’ve really worked closely with us,” board President Robert Gleason said of the neighboring school district.
Mitchell agreed, stating that Greater Johnstown has been “great” to work with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.