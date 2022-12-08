JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Robert Gleason was again picked by his fellow school directors to lead the Westmont Hilltop School District board at Thursday’s reorganization meeting.
“I want to thank you all for electing me board president again,” he said afterward. “We have a great team here.”
Gleason noted that the group has worked hard this past year to “make a lot of things happen,” but that there’s still work to be done.
Board member Rebecca Webb, who attended virtually, was again selected as the board’s vice president.
During the regular meeting on Thursday, the group discussed a facilities motion to pay no more than $15,560 to KTH Architects for a feasibility study.
Board member Kamal Gella questioned the expenditure and what property it was regarding.
Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said he couldn’t reveal the location publicly because it may hamper future negotiations. He told Gella that the board is examining potential property outside the district’s holdings that could become classrooms or office space or could be acquired for another use.
Gella took a stance against the expenditure and argued that the board didn’t have to spend the money for the study.
Gleason said he sided with Mitchell and added that the district’s elementary school is running out of room to house students. He said the building needs at least four more classrooms, and that can get expensive quickly, so the group is exploring its options.
Despite Gella’s protests, the motion to move forward with the study passed 8-1, with his being the only dissenting vote.
Additionally, following passionate testimony by board member Jeffrey Masterson, the board unanimously added and passed a resolution to contact the members of the Upper Woodmont Group and ask them to drop their lawsuit seeking to block the construction of a proposed cellphone tower on school district property.
Masterson recounted the story of how his garage on Woodmont Road, near the high school, burned down last month and his house nearly went with it. Faulty wiring was to blame. Masterson, his family and their pets escaped the blaze, but the home sustained serious smoke damage.
He told the members that he was thankful his wife was able to make a call to 911 despite spotty coverage, and he stressed the importance of the cellphone tower needing to be installed at the high school property on Fair Oaks Drive.
The issue has been wrapped up for years in a legal battle with the Upper Woodmont Group regarding the location of the structure.
Westmont’s school board approved the retention of a law firm in September to countersue the citizens’ group, but Gleason said Thursday that the pursuit was ultimately dropped because the attorneys and district leaders didn’t have the same vision.
Gleason hopes this correspondence, combined with Masterson’s testimony, will change the minds of the group’s members.
